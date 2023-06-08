Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend.
8) Warriors v Canberra, Friday, 8pm - Sky
The top-four chasing Warriors are compulsory viewing these days. They will hope Canberra’s emotions get thebetter of them as the home side celebrate the revered Jarrod Croker’s 300th game.
And the Warriors’ record in the chiller is pretty good of late. It includes an incredible comeback victory a couple of years ago, although only six players remain from that.
An unfortunate clash with the Blues-Waratahs rugby quarter-final will give dual code fans a tricky choice to make.
7) Golfing spoiler alert - LPGA Shoprite Classic & PGA Canadian Open
A new feature of the watchlist - what not to watch.
So, avoid the Shoprite in New Jersey if you are simply desperate to catch more of Rose Zhang, the 20-year-old American golfing sensation who won in her first professional event last week. She’s got final exams at Stanford and is then moving out of her dormitory instead of playing this weekend.
And you are also out of luck if the shock merger of the PGA and LIV tours had whetted your appetite for acrimonious battles at the Canadian Open.
The troubling golf truce is sure to be the talk of the clubhouse. But I doubt golf’s saccharine TV commentary will address the matter with any gusto, if at all.
6) Le Mans 24-hour motor race, Sunday - Sky
It’s the centenary of the French endurance classic, with Kiwi Brendon Hartley aiming for a fourth victory in seven years as part of the powerful Toyota team.
Fellow Kiwis Scott Dixon and Earl Bamber face a tougher time in Cadillac’s return to the great race, which is stacked with big-name manufacturers as the new hypercar category takes hold.
Le Mans is bigger than big, in part because it retains the vestiges of old-world glamour.
LeBron James would rather be part of the NBA finals, but he will pump up the superstar factor as the official race starter, while NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady is also expected to be hanging around the track.
Starts in the wee hours of Sunday morning, and runs into Monday.
5) World test cricket final: India v Australia, Saturday, Sunday, 9pm - Sky
The tastiest rivalry in test cricket — the final might have got very interesting by the weekend stage, days four and five. Aficionados will be immersed in the battle already.