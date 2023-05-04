Chris Rattue’s watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend (ranked)

Lakers forward LeBron James and Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Photo / AP

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend.

5) Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United, Friday 9.45pm – Sky

Please don’t ask me to explain the A-league finals series, except to say the Phoenix have scraped in despite finishing sixth in a field of 12.

Sudden death clashes have a special magic, which should get a few more eyeballs than usual on a Phoenix game.

Unfortunately, the Wellington team were thrashed by Adelaide in their last meeting.

However, Adelaide were poor at the end of the regular season. And in Pole Oskar Zawada, the Phoenix have one of the best marksmen in the league.

The Phoenix haven’t delivered in truly raising football’s domestic profile. Their great days are distressingly few and far between.

Still, this is an opportunity for floating voters to give them a chance.

4) F1 Miami Grand Prix, Monday 7.30am – Sky

It’s Red Bull v Red Bull, with the surprising early season success of Aston Martin the only main distraction as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez battle for the title. Good timing for many Kiwi viewers.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez. Photo / Supplied

3) Warriors v Penrith, Saturday 5pm – Sky

A potentially scary moment for the always fascinating Warriors — they have been slipping after an encouraging NRL start, and the champion Panthers will be fuming after a surprising loss to the Tigers.

Given the Warriors’ Covid-related travails of recent seasons, finding that a ‘home’ encounter against the champions is part of the Magic Round in Brisbane is tough on the Mt Smart faithful.

And the Warriors could have done with the hometown help for this encounter.

Crucially, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Tohu Harris have been named to play — the Warriors aren’t the same without them. It remains to be seen if Harris, the most vital cog in this Warriors machine, can take the field though.

Coach Andrew Webster will have interesting insights into the opposition, having been Ivan Cleary’s assistant before shifting to Auckland.

The Warriors are the only game in town when it comes to real, high-profile professional club sport in this country.

A surprise win here would re-launch their season. I fear they will be blown off the park though.

2) Zoe Hobbs in Diamond League meeting, from Saturday 4am - Spark

The Kiwi sprint trailblazer lines up in a glamour 100m field including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson, as the invitational Diamond League kicks off in Doha. Sleepless fans clinging to the ill-fated Spark Sport platform can catch her race live at about 5am.

Hobbs’ rivals will include Dina Asher-Smith, Sha’Carri Richardson and America’s champion relay sprinters, although Jackson’s fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah are missing.

Another great moment for Hobbs, and our athletics. A New Zealander lining up in a sprint field of this class was pretty much unheard of before Hobbs came along.

The favourite may well be Richardson, a forthright social media star who appears in great form.

Zoe Hobbs in action. Photo / Photosport

1) Lakers v Warriors NBA playoff, Game two today 1pm – Sky

Or to put it another more significant way for many sports watchers around the world — Lebron James v Steph Curry.

The dream Western Conference basketball semifinal involves two of the greatest and most successful players in NBA history, with both deep into their 30s and unlikely to clash in this way again.

Three-point magician Curry holds the playoff advantage over James, who may be the best player the game has seen.

James and the Lakers edged the Warriors in a game one nail biter, although the two superstars operated in the large shadow cast by Lakers star Anthony Davis.

This best-of-seven NBA duel shapes as a 2023 sports highlight.

Games three and four are on Sunday (12.30pm) and Tuesday (2pm).



