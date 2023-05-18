Former WBO champion Joseph Parker is back in action this week. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

4) Joseph Parker v Faiga Opelu, Wednesday night - Sky Arena

Yes people, there is something called a Commonwealth heavyweight title, and Joseph Parker is after it.

This represents a bit of a comedown for the former WBO champ, but hey, you’ve got to start yet again somewhere.

A lot of boxing titles come off as belts of convenience, to be hauled out of dusty cupboards when someone is at a loose end.

Where is Parker heading? It’s a tricky one. It’s hard to see this fight answering any questions about his career, unless it goes south for him.

The 29-year-old Opelu is a Samoa-born, New Zealand-raised Queenslander, a complete unknown to the general public who shouldn’t stand a chance.

Like most people, I suspect the result will be of interest, but the fight not nearly interesting enough to threaten the wallet.

Parker and Opelu will head towards the ring in Melbourne around 10pm.

3) Golf’s PGA championship, from 5am today (Friday) - Sky

Feature groups feature on a pop-up channel in the wee hours before general coverage starts at 5am from upstate Oak Hill in New York.

The PGA tournament definitely has the lowest status of the four majors — the other three are highlights of the sporting year but this one leaves the adrenaline in the clubhouse.

But a major is a major and there are two Kiwis to root for, the 750-1 Ryan Fox and seniors phenomenon Steven Alker, whose odds to win are astronomical although not as long as those for the famous John Daly.

The usual suspects should contest this i.e. John Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, but Rory McIlroy has been hampered by putting issues of late.

The fascinating factor is Phil Mickelson, the golf legend who made a spectacular and surprising bid for glory at the Masters.

The 52-year-old’s LIV employers might be wondering what is going on if he shakes off his poor form on their tour to make another charge in the rival PGA’s showpiece.

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox. Photo / AP

2) EPL: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, Sunday 4.30am - Sky

Arsenal will be desperate to remain in the title battle, although they appear to have relented, finally, in a two-horse race with Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest — with the home fans driving them on — will try to lift themselves away from relegation, a fate that can have a devastating effect on clubs.

Forest have a storied history of miraculous European success under the famous, and infamous, Brian Clough. They only returned to the glamour division this year, after more than two decades in exile.

Such is the heartache that beckons for a good handful of clubs every year, with desperate relegation battles a huge factor in English football’s appeal.

What an amazing competition, the essence of which is encapsulated in this game. Well worth getting up for, to get the live experience. It’s what great sport should be all about.

1) NBA conference finals: Lakers v Nuggets, game two, today (Friday) 12.30pm - Sky

All the fun of the fair starring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokić, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and co. as the LA Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets, and the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat to find the finalists.

These games are easy to find — the start time is the same for both contests, with the games on alternate days.

The Jokić show resumes today — his Nuggets won the opening battle against LeBron James and the fast-finishing Lakers, but some pundits believe the eventual shape of that game suggests the overall war is less likely to go the same way.