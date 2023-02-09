Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Photo / AP

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the best things to watch in sport this weekend and beyond.

7) League All-Stars, Saturday - SKY

The next seven days is dotted with sport of the highest quality, leaving this as more of a pre-season curio.

The Māori and Australian Indigenous teams do battle in Rotorua, three weeks out from the opening round of the NRL.

Not all the intended NRL stars will be there, with plenty of defections.

But past experience says the game could be worth a look, and the lineups are still okay with the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Joseph Tapine and James Fisher-Harris involved.

The Wāhine Toa kick off at 3.30pm, the Tāne at 5.45pm.

6) Ireland v France, Six Nations, Sunday 3.15am - SKY

The standout among the European rugby matches this weekend.

Ireland are building up a head of steam towards the World Cup, after their historic series victory in New Zealand.

World Cup hosts France confused the pundits with a scratchy opening win over an improved Italy. Expect a fiery French response.

5) New Zealand Breakers NBL semifinal game one, Sunday 6pm - SKY

The hottest ticket in town…Spark Arena is about to come alive to basketball again as the Kiwi side returns to the playoffs after some lean years.

Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers drives to the basket. Photo / Photosport

4) T20 World Cup New Zealand v Australia, Sunday 6am - SKY

Smart move, scheduling the trans-Tasman women’s cricket clash to help kick off the World Cup in South Africa.

If anyone can upset the Australians, it is probably the in-form Kiwis.

Trouble is, Meg Lanning and her fellow stars look just about unbeatable, and Australia dominates this tournament. And New Zealand’s T20 World Cup record has been disappointing of late.

But Sophie Devine and co. could catch the mighty green and golds out. It would be a massive boost for the tournament if they did so at the 10,000-capacity Boland Park in Paarl. Devine’s injury battle won’t help though.

3) Cricket: New Zealand v England, first test begins Thursday 2pm – SPARK

New Zealand v Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, England’s leaders with major Kiwi connections.

The much-anticipated two-test series kicks off with a day-night contest in Mt Maunganui.

New Zealand will be without the class of Trent Boult for the series but the aggro factor goes up a notch with big Kyle Jamieson back after a serious injury for one of the tests.

Fair to say that a visiting cricket coach has never got close to the interest that McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, will generate. He has always been a special sporting character and his effect on England has been remarkable.

Tim Southee during a Black Caps training session. Photo / Photosport

This series also helps mark the beginning of the end for Spark Sport, a subscriber platform that kept Sky on its toes but without taking off itself.

Memory Lane: New Zealand’s first day-night test match, in 2018, also featured England. In a stunning opening session at a sparsely populated Eden Park, Boult and Tim Southee threatened to dismiss England below the test record of 26, an afternoon never to be forgotten for those of us lucky enough to be there.

2) Arsenal v Manchester City, Thursday 8.30am – SKY

It’s not going well for Manchester City, once the overwhelming EPL title favourites who have been charged with financial crimes against football.

They continue to trail Arsenal in the title race and horror of horrors, resurgent Manchester United are also knocking on the title door.

Manchester City’s lawyers are now as important to their title hopes as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

If City are docked a massive points, an Arsenal victory would be a massive step towards the title.

This is a must-see football game in the world’s greatest league, between the kings and those poised to take the crown. You can feel the tension already.

1) Super Bowl LVII, Monday 12.30pm – SKY (ESPN)

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go at it in the most famous sports show on earth.

Even Chinese spy balloons will take a back seat as the world joins America in drooling over this unique sporting extravaganza, a tribute to excess.

The Eagles’ feared rushing defence versus the Chiefs’ agile quarterback star Patrick Mahomes will be pivotal to the outcome in Arizona.

But the match will also include a history-making confrontation between Jason and Travis Kelce, the first brothers to oppose each other in the Super Bowl.

They will be central characters in the game, although not on the field at the same time.

Older brother Jason of the Eagles’ is among the best centres in NFL history. Travis, pundits believe, could become the greatest of all tight ends.

Fun fact: Travis wears jersey number 87 to honour his brother, who was born in 1987.