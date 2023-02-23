Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Chris Rattue’s Watchlist: The best sport to watch this weekend and beyond (ranked)

Chris Rattue
By
4 mins to read
Damian McKenzie is back from Japan - Chiefs fans will want to see more victory celebrations like this one. Photo / Photosport

Damian McKenzie is back from Japan - Chiefs fans will want to see more victory celebrations like this one. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend and beyond.

5) Golden Shears, from Thursday to Saturday next week – Live Stream

You can live stream the shearing classic from

4) Drive to Survive, from Friday - Netflix

3) NRL kickoff: Eels v Storm, Thursday 9.50pm – SKY

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

2) Cricket: New Zealand v England, second test, from Friday 11am – SPARK

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

1) Crusaders v Chiefs, Friday 7.05pm - SKY

Latest from Sport