Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Chris Rattue’s watchlist: Ranking the best sport to watch this weekend

Chris Rattue
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks coach Ian Foster reveals plenty of changes to the squad ahead of the match against Namibia, including 'quiet assassin' Cameron Roigard and Damian McKenzie. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Rattue runs through the big sporting events over the next few days.

5) British PGA

From Thursday 11pm - Sky

Ryan Fox brings promising form from Ireland although this is being billed as a

4.) America’s Cup preliminary regatta

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

3.) Singapore F1 featuring Liam Lawson

2.) RWC - Australia v Fiji

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

1.) Warriors v Knights

Latest from Sport