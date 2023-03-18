Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs celebrates his first try. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs 44

Rebels 25

They rested many of their current All Blacks, but it was a future All Black who played a big role in the Chiefs maintaining their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Shaun Stevenson bagged a double in the Chiefs’ 44-25 win over the Rebels, continuing an incredible start to the season in which he’s scored seven tries in four games.

The fullback, who has received interest from the NRL, shone for the All Blacks XV late last year and looks increasingly likely to earn a call-up to Ian Foster’s squad, with his form a key reason for his side’s brilliant start to the season.

While they were denied a bonus point, the Chiefs have taken four wins from four games to sit comfortably at the top of the ladder, and while this wasn’t their best performance, it also wasn’t their best team on the park.

Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and Brad Weber were all rested, while Damian McKenzie made a brief appearance off the bench after being a late call-up to replace Josh Ioane.

But any thoughts of an upset – which grew slightly when the Rebels led 8-0 early after a sloppy Chiefs start – were dashed by a superb display from the Chiefs backline.

Winger Emoni Narawa was at his evasive best in the first half and created the Chiefs first try, beating defenders before slipping a ball to second-five Rameka Poihipi, who shortly after returned the favour with a kick through that Narawa collected to put the Chiefs in control.

Stevenson then scored his first in similar style, getting on the end of a grubber, but despite missing some crucial tackles, the Rebels weren’t completely played off the park, managing to cut the deficit to 27-15 by halftime with the promise of more.

That hope was quickly dimmed by a rapid Chiefs onslaught after the break.

Stevenson and Narawa were unsurprisingly involved in the first try, breaking free into Rebels territory before some quick pick and goes near the line saw hooker Tyrone Thompson burrow over, before Stevenson grabbed his second just three minutes later.

Shaun Stevenson bagged a double for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

The Rebels replied, but within 12 minutes of the half starting a fourth try was run in, with the third member of the Chiefs back three, Etene Nanai-Seturo, scoring after yet another grubber and more fine work from Stevenson who drew in the final defenders.

They cooled down from there, with the Rebels the only team to cross in the final 28 minutes to deny the hosts a bonus point, but the damage had been done and the warning clear – it’s going to be tough to beat the Chiefs this season.

Chiefs 44 (Shaun Stevenson 2, Rameka Poihipi, Emoni Narawa, Tyrone Thompson, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; Bryn Gatland 4 cons, 2 pens)

Rebels 25 (Alex Mafi, Stacey Ili, Nick Jooste, David Feliuai tries; Reece Hodge con, pen)

HT: 27-15