Rusty Theron taking the catch.

A South African cricketer has set social media abuzz with one of the most unique catches caught on video.

Rusty Theron was playing for the Indian Captials and fielding in the deep when Dilshan Munaweera of the Southern Superstars sent a huge shot high in the air.

Theron positioned himself under it, but misjudged the line of the ball which fell through his hands.

But in an unlikely twist, the position of Theron’s body under the ball resulted in the ball bouncing back up off his groin, allowing him to take the catch.

“It’s gone between his legs, it’s nutmegged him and I think it’s hit the ground,” the commentator said.

“Or has it gone into his trousers? I think it’s actually stayed in his trousers here and popped back out. That is amazing. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a cricket game.”

Have you seen anything like this? Keep watching to see exactly how Rusty Theron held onto this catch 😅



(via @LLCT20) #LLCT20 #LLCOnStar pic.twitter.com/bm2943yjn0 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 25, 2023

“Rusty Theron’s catch is so epic, even gravity took a break! Watch as he defies the laws of physics with this mind-blowing grab,” posted one fan on X.

“Catch of the Century,” posted another.







