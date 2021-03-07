Canterbury country cricket star's 140 runs secures match win

Henry Shipley, pictured here batting against Ohoka, scored 140 off 80 balls against Weedons on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Leeston-Southbridge shot to the top of country cricket but it was Canterbury star Henry Shipley who stole the show on Saturday with a brilliant match-winnings innings.

Shipley's stunning unbeaten 140 runs off just 80 balls was the highlight of the latest round of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2020/21 competition.

At Darfield Domain, Shipley's home side were forced to bowl first on a fine pitch, which Weedons took advantage of.

After losing Todd Inness early, Brad Nightingale (65 off 111) and James Richards (98 off 109) plundered 140 runs for the second wicket.

A late flurry from ex-Canterbury wicket-keeper batsman Paul Rugg (27 off 24) and Charlie Robson (23 off 23) lifted Weedons to a respectable 235/4 off their allotted 45 overs.

Darfield's run chase got off to a reasonable start, but Weedons felt in the game with the score at 51/2 after 12 overs.

But it was Shipley, returning to full fitness after a season battling injuries, who soon took over the game.

His incredible innings of 140 not out included 19 fours and three sixes as he almost single-handedly closed out the win with nearly 10 overs to spare. He was ably supported at the other end by Liam Foulkes who sensibly feed the strike to the rampaging Shipley.

Ohoka were handed a savage home soil nine-wicket thumping by Leeston-Southbridge after being restricted to 178/9 in their first innings.

Former Dutch international Tim Gruijters ensured there was no slip-up chasing the meagre total, with a composed unbeaten 78 off 105 balls, sharing an unbroken 115-run partnership with Harry Mowat who made 49 not out.

The win lifted Leeston-Southbridge ahead of competition rivals Sefton who suffered a 49-run defeat to Cheviot.

At Cheviot Domain, Magpies opener George Waddy continued his break-out season with a match-defining 94.

His Cheviot side made 236/9 in their 45 overs, Sefton paceman Jed Roberts the standout, grabbing four wickets.

McKenzie Smith, as he often has this season, got Sefton off to a flying chase making a quickfire 46, before collapsing to lose six wickets for just 51 runs.

Callum Simpson (65 off 62) and Ollie Bragg (33 off 60) made a valiant late stand but it wasn't enough, as Sefton were bundled all out for 187 in 38 overs.

Struggling Southbrook recorded their first victory since the opening round of the season back in October with a victory over fellow-strugglers Lincoln at Mainpower Oval.

Oxford-Rangiora had the bye.

Short scorecards:

• Weedons 235/4 (J Richards 98, B Nightingale 65, P Rugg 27, C Robson 23no; R Hughes 2/73)

Lost to Darfield 236/2 (H Shipley 140no, L Foulkes 56no; H D'Arcy 2/36).

• Ohoka 178/9 (P Miller 46, J Burns 31, W Hamilton 30, H Fitzpatrick 26; D Munro 3/31, W Macfarlane 2/27)

Lost to Leeston-Southbridge 181/1 (T Gruijters 78no, H Mowat 49no).

• Cheviot 236/9 (G Waddy 94, S Sidey 39, T Whelan 20; J Roberts 4/46, N Granger 2/28, M Campbell 2/58)

Beat Sefton 187 (C Simpson 65, M Smith 46, O Bragg 33; S Burnett 3/28, C Sidey 3/43, J Fitzpatrick 2/24