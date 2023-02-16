Sonny Bill Williams and Candice Warner. Photosport / Getty

Candice Warner will provide new details about her toilet tryst with Sonny Bill Williams in a tell-all book.

The retired athlete and cricket WAG’s memoir, Running Strong, will hit shelves in April.

Mum-of-three Candice, 37, told the Daily Telegraph that the “warts and all” book won’t shy away from the controversies in her private life, including her fling with All Blacks legend Williams in the bathrooms of the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney.

“I touch on absolutely everything, every single thing from the Clovelly Hotel incident to South Africa,” she said.

“Anything that you have seen in a headline, it will be talked about. It is something that I have wanted to do for a while but it has never been the right time.”

A member of the public filmed a single Candice, then 22, and Williams, then 21, romping in the toilets of the pub in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on a Saturday night in April 2007.

Speaking on Channel 7 SAS Australia in 2020, Candice said the tryst with Williams was a “big mistake”.

“It is something I am not proud of but something I can never take back,” she said.

“I put myself in a situation where I shouldn’t have and because of that I brought embarrassment (and) shame to my family.”

And on ABC program Australian Story in 2008, Candice said she wasn’t thinking about what impact her actions would later have.

“I wasn’t in a state where I didn’t know what happened, but you don’t think of how your actions, when you’re drunk, can have an affect on your life,” she said.

“You really don’t. You are in your own little zone. Although you are conscious of what you’re doing, you’re not really.”

Candice and David Warner were the subject of ugly taunts during the Australian cricket team’s Test tour of South Africa in 2018.

During the first Test, David Warner confronted South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in a stairwell in Durban after he allegedly made a comment about Candice.

Both players were charged with breaching the code of conduct.

The taunts continued during the second Test in Port Elizabeth when some spectators wore masks of Williams to the ground.

Williams - who had a girlfriend at the time - wrote in his own autobiography that he was “ashamed” of what happened.

“Both she and I will have to live with that mistake for the rest of our lives,” he said.

“It made headlines around a good part of the world. It was embarrassing, and not just for myself.

“There’s the woman involved, of course, though she was a single adult woman and so it really was no one else’s business what she did.

“But I had a girlfriend at home who was publicly humiliated as well as suffering the pain of being cheated on. She surely did not deserve to be at the centre of a media storm.”

Candice’s book will be released in April through Harper Collins Australia.