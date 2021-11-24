BYC Podcast: What happens next in the Aussie cricket soap opera?

Tim Paine has stepped down as Australia's test cricket captain. Photo / Getty

Welcome to the BYC. A celebration of sorts today as we celebrate the passing of a million downloads for our podcast.

A tremendous achievement, but being of humble stock, you won't find us going on about it.

Instead, we will be focused on the high-level cricket discussion that enabled us to scale such lofty heights. Namely New Zealand's punishing T20 whitewash against the Indians, the salivating prospect of the upcoming Ashes series and of course domestic cricket where no doubt, Dylan Cleaver will put the boot into the brave men of Otago cricket.