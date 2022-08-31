BYC Podcast: Instant reaction to the Colin de Grandhomme news

Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

Dylan Cleaver and Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ's #1 cricket podcast, the BYC Podcast.

In this episode, the guys discuss the Black Caps squad for the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series, the BBL draft controversy and break the news of Colin de Grandhomme's retirement from the Black Caps.

Plus, Paul Ford's 'New or Ruse' and 'Cricket Violence Corner' both make a return!

