BYC Podcast: How long can 'Baz-ball' work?

England team coach Brendon McCullum watches players bat in the nets during a training session ahead of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston. Photo / AP

Dylan Cleaver joins Jason Hoyte for another episode of the BYC Podcast.

In this episode, the guys digest the third test against England, rate the team's performance, and question if "Baz-Ball" is sustainable.

Plus, a bonus interview from Andrew Alderson with former Black Caps Wicket-Keeper and 'Fish N' Chips From Whitby' author Tony Blain.

