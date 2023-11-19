Brendon Hartley of Gazoo Racing at Le Mans this year. Photo / Getty Images

Brendon Hartley struggles to pinpoint why so many Kiwis are prominent on the world motorsport scene - it’s a question he’s asked a lot - but he’s proud to add to that New Zealand success.

The Toyota Hypercar driver recently secured his fourth World Endurance Championship title to go with his three Le Mans 24 Hour wins.

“It’s been an amazing year,” said Hartley. “I’m really proud to be part of the No 8 crew and this Toyota Gazoo Racing team.

“We’ve had some fierce battles with car No 7 [sister Toyota Hypercar] and the other Hypercar competitors all year. There were times when we weren’t the fastest car on the track, so we were really pushing at times.

“Becoming a four-time world champion is probably going to take a while to sink in but it sounds really nice.”

Hartley won his first WEC title in 2015 with Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard, with fellow Kiwi Earl Bamber and Bernhard in 2017, last year with Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa and in 2023 with same pair of co-drivers.

Buemi and Hartley now hold the record of four WEC titles and the 33-year-old Kiwi continues to show New Zealanders are a force in motorsport.

“For a small country on the other side of the world, we do pretty well. I get asked why we’re so good quite a lot, as there are quite a few of us competing at the highest level all around the world.

“I don’t really know the answer but I’m just proud to be part of it and hopefully people will look back at this time and see how good we were.”

Most race fans think the race would be the most stressful part of a race weekend, but for Hartley, it’s qualifying.

The Kiwi does a lot of the qualifying duties, and as it’s a one-lap flyer with everyone looking on, the pressure is on.

“There is some pressure and responsibility, that’s for sure. It’s man and machine, and that’s why I love it, and everything has to come together to get the right result.

“It’s all about attacking one lap with full performance and low fuel and squeezing every last bit of performance out of it. In the race, it’s about managing risk and not making a mistake that could ruin the race.”

Looking to 2024, Hartley has signed, alongside Portuguese driver Filipe Albuquerque and American Ricky Taylor in the WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 for the endurance leg of the IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

Hartley is no stranger to racing in the United States, having already made two IMSA appearances at Petit Le Mans in 2022 and the Daytona 24 Hour this year. He also scored a win in 2017 at Road America in a Daytona Prototype International.

“I really enjoyed my time with WTRAndretti at Petit last year and Daytona this year, so I jumped at the opportunity to compete in the endurance races in 2024 when Wayne [Taylor] called me.

“WTRAndretti knows how to win, and going to a two-car team will strengthen the whole operation even further.”