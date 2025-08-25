Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Breast cancer leads to a golden lining on the water - LockerRoom

By Aiden McLaughlin
LockerRoom·
7 mins to read

Iona Elwood-Smith and Tracy Shann, the NZ Breast Cancer Dragon Boating co-captains, after the parade of nations at the world champs. Photo / Supplied to Newsroom.co.nz

Iona Elwood-Smith and Tracy Shann, the NZ Breast Cancer Dragon Boating co-captains, after the parade of nations at the world champs. Photo / Supplied to Newsroom.co.nz

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Aiden McLaughlin for LockerRoom

A group of Kiwi breast cancer survivors pull off a remarkable medal-winning feat at the dragon boat world championships.

At 40, Iona Elwood-Smith found a lump in her breast. Although it was benign, cancer was lurking beneath it.

She then endured the physical and mental

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save