“I’ve achieved more than I ever believed possible, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do as a family, a team, and a community,” he said.
Some of the accomplished athlete’s career highlights include his debut victory at Ironman New Zealand, memorable podium finishes at the Ironman World Championships in Utah, and a career-defining battle with Javier Gómez at Ironman Cairns.
“Ironman has been my life for over a decade. It’s one of the toughest and most rewarding sports in the world, physically, mentally and emotionally.
“I’ve loved the challenge, but it feels like the right time to stop chasing finish lines and start focusing on other goals in life,” Currie said.