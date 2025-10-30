Advertisement
Braden Currie announces end of his professional Ironman career

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Braden Currie announces end of his professional Ironman career. Photo / Getty Images

After 16 years competing at the pinnacle of endurance sport, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished triathletes has officially announced his retirement from professional Ironman racing.

Braden Currie said the decision marks the end of an “incredible chapter” that shaped his life and family.

