“I’ve achieved more than I ever believed possible, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do as a family, a team, and a community,” he said.

Some of the accomplished athlete’s career highlights include his debut victory at Ironman New Zealand, memorable podium finishes at the Ironman World Championships in Utah, and a career-defining battle with Javier Gómez at Ironman Cairns.

“Ironman has been my life for over a decade. It’s one of the toughest and most rewarding sports in the world, physically, mentally and emotionally.

“I’ve loved the challenge, but it feels like the right time to stop chasing finish lines and start focusing on other goals in life,” Currie said.

Ironman World Champion Braden Currie. Photo / Hamish Collie

What’s next?

Currie said his next chapter would centre around family, community and adventure, which would allow him to give back to the sport and region that had supported him.

“For years I’ve been focused on racing — training 40 hours a week, chasing goals and travelling constantly.

“I’m excited now to be more present with my kids, to give back to my local community, and to enjoy adventures that aren’t all about competition.

Ironman World Champion and Tauranga Half course record-setter Braden Currie with his family. Photo / Hamish Collie

“I’ll always love endurance sport, but now it’s about balance,” he said.

Looking ahead, Currie plans to remain involved in the endurance and adventure sports world, both as a mentor and ambassador for the next generation of athletes.

“I feel lucky to walk away proud of what I’ve achieved, knowing I gave it everything. I’m excited for what’s next — to keep exploring, keep adventuring, and keep living life to the fullest.”

He was grateful for the people who were part of his journey, including his family, friends, coaches, and sponsors.