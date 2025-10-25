White collar boxer to world champion would, indeed, be some fairytale script.

New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters, alongside heavyweights Tyson Fury, Moses Itauma, Agit Kabayel, Daniel Dubois, Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora, Joe Joyce and Jarrell Miller, were among those in attendance at the rocking London venue.

Seeking to capatlise on the prime of his career after being forced to sit on the shelf with two rounds in the last year, Parker risked his prime position in the heavyweight ranks by agreeing to fight Wardley.

Parker was staggered in the second and 10th rounds but otherwise gave as good as he got to hit Wardley with several heavy shots and have the upper hand in the middle rounds. He doubled up the jab well and found a regular home with the right hand.

Wardley, though, once again proved his chin can take a punch and never looked like going down.

As he did against Australian Justis Huni in his last outing, Wardley rallied late to load up his devastating right hand and secure the stoppage victory, the most notable of the 30-year-old’s career.

After the resurgence of his six-fight win streak, the last three against Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole, this is Parker’s first loss since his defeat to Joe Joyce in 2022.

With a second world title shot now out of reach, Parker will be forced back to the heavyweight pack.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.