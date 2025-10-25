Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Boxing

Parker v Wardley: Joseph Parker falls to 11th round TKO as world title hopes crushed

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Fabio Wardley claimed an 11th-round TKO win over Joseph Parker. Photo / Photosport

Fabio Wardley claimed an 11th-round TKO win over Joseph Parker. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Liam Napier in London

In a dramatic, absorbing, brutal battle, Fabio Wardley crushed Joseph Parker’s dreams of a shot at the undisputed heavyweight world championship.

In a fight dubbed ‘all or nothing’ at London’s O2 Arena, with the prize of a crack at heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk at stake,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save