Joseph Parker knows he cannot afford to sit around while waiting to fight Hughie Fury. Photo / Photosport

When you see Joseph Parker out and about with his family, you almost forget he's a world champion boxer.

The 25-year-old has accomplished much in his young career.

The WBO world heavyweight champion spent some well-earned time relaxing in Brisbane before flying to England to begin his title defence preparations.

Parker spoke candidly about the influence of his family, particularly father Dempsey, named after boxing great Jack Dempsey.

"My dad couldn't box because of his disability [severe limp] but he got me and my brother, John, into it. We loved the craft from a young age and if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be world champion," he said.

"It's one thing to fight for yourself but to fight for your dad is amazing. He really ignited the fire in John and me.

"Every time he sees me fight, he's more nervous than I am, but when I win, he thanks God and thanks me for working hard and we celebrate together."

Parker's family extends beyond the immediate, with his well-documented relationship with promotional company Duco.

"My family is the reason I'm here, the reason I'm the champ. When I was amateur, my parents put in a lot of money to help out.

"A lot of people chipped in over the years and if it wasn't for the family support, I wouldn't have achieved what I have so far.

"I've been with Duco from the beginning. The thing I liked about Duco was that they trusted me and Jeff Horn right from the start. They believed in us and invested in us.

"I love working with them. They're kind, they believe in us and we work really well together."

Parker took time out before Horn's welterweight battle at Suncorp Stadium against future Hall of Fame boxer Manny Pacquiao to check out the sights, heading via helicopter to Moreton Island to tour around the place and try to find some fish.

Unfortunately none could be found despite the expertise of Australian fishing personality Dave "Nugget" Downie.

"The trip to Australia was amazing. Big thanks to Duco and Tourism Australia for organising it. It was last minute to come over here but they've done so well," he said.

"We've cruised around, done a bit of fishing. We didn't catch anything but we had a lot of fun. I enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family. It's the best."

Hughie Fury.

Fishing is a treasured pastime of Parker's. Like most committed fishermen, he doesn't get out as much as he likes but it's something he is working on.

"I try to get out as much as I can. I've been out with Matt Watson in New Zealand and [Mad Butcher chief executive] Michael Morton. We're getting a new boat which will get me out a bit more," he said.

"I love being out on the ocean, catching fish. I'm just enjoying life out there."

But he can't delve into the depths of the Pacific Ocean just yet. Firstly he must vanquish Hughie Fury's challenge for his title.

Parker will be in the crowd for Fury's tune-up clash today trying to find any chinks in his armour. He knows there will be something there; he and his coach just need to find it.

"We'll be able to see what he does well and what he doesn't. It's really important for my coach [Kevin Barry] to see him to examine how he uses the ring, how he fights and hopefully we'll see something we can use to our advantage."

Parker has his detractors in the world of boxing. Plenty of people have come out and questioned his lengthy credentials. But he's not buying it.

"Listen, I want to fight anyone. Give me [Deontay] Wilder, give me [Anthony] Joshua after this fight, if I win," he stated confidently.

"I want to fight the best in the world. The reason I want that is to test where I am and you can only do that fighting the best. I believe I'm the best. They think they can beat me but I think I've got the ability, skills and power to give them a lot of trouble and to actually beat them."

Parker is part of a renaissance of heavyweight boxing. The likes of Joshua, Wilder and the Fury cousins Hughie and Tyson have brought a level of jubilance to the division not seen since the end of the careers of Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.

There's still Wladimir Klitschko fighting for the old guard at 41. Just don't expect to see Parker lacing the gloves at that age.

"Nah, not even close to that. I'm 25 and I've already become a world champion. I'm very proud to represent New Zealand and Samoa but I've set a goal to finish around 31 or 32," he said.

"I want to finish then, wherever I'm at in my career, and go enjoy life and do something else. Maybe buy a charter boat, fly a plane, helicopter - who knows?"