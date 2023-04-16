Zhilei Zhang celebrates victory following the WBO Interim World Heavyweight Title fight against Joe Joyce. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Joyce has seen his world title hopes dashed after a shock loss to China’s Zhilei Zhang in a bout for the vacant interim WBO heavyweight title at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Referee Howard Foster called the contest off after Joyce copped a black right eye that was so badly swollen, it was completely shut.

Joyce was widely tipped to defend his WBO interim title and defeat Zhang en route to a matchup against Dillian Whyte, but the 37-year-old went down in six rounds.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist said he was “disappointed with (his) performance.

That was shockingly impressive by Zhang. 56% of punches landed. An absolute demolition job of a performance. And on Joe Joyce! What a force! 👀 — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) April 15, 2023

“It was a good fight, but I could have done better,” Joyce said.

“I have not fought against a southpaw for so long. Credit to him.

“He is a good fight and I gave it my all. But I expected to win.

Joyce’s eye is fully closed! This fight has to be stopped soon. Zhang is about to shock the world! — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) April 15, 2023

“I would like to apologise to all my fans and my supporters.

“I will be back and my journey is not over.”

Joe Joyce’s right eye was completely swollen shut. Photo / Getty Images

Joyce said Zhang being a southpaw was “awkward” to fight against.

“He’s an awkward style because he’s a southpaw and a powerful southpaw at that,” he said.

“I just couldn’t get away.”

Joyce struggled early in the fight, looking unsteady as early as the first round, and was never truly on top as “Big Bang Zhang” battered him with his strong right hook.

Zhang snapped Joyce’s head back with a number of big shots with his famed left hand, including a two-punch combination that had a straight left to the stomach and a strong right hook to the chin.

The referee had to call it off ✅



Joe Joyce's eye was not in the best way ❌#FightNight | #JoyceZhang | 📺 BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/I4qox7QEgK — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 15, 2023

In the second, Zhang landed another two-punch combination that saw Joyce hurt badly, this time a right hook-left cross.

Joyce began to awaken in the third round, but with the early damage he had sustained, was never truly able to land serious blows on Zhang.

Joyce’s swollen eye was of particular concern given his family history of blindness.

The fourth round saw Zhang focus on his strong suit with a series of hard left hands, and preventing Joyce from attempting to work the body.

Joe Joyce started slow, and it would prove fatal. Photo / Getty Images

Zhang was emphatic in victory, saying “today is mine.”

“Today belongs to me, belongs to everyone who showed up, belongs to every Chinese who showed up,” he said.

“I’m 39 years old, but I’m disciplined, I train hard and next step I go for the title.”