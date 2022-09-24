Joseph Parker will fight Joe Joyce for the interim WBO heavyweight title at Manchester Arena. Photo / Queensbury

In a bid to triumph against British heavyweight Joe Joyce, Joseph Parker is going deep into his tool kit.

At 30 years old, Parker is seven years Joyce's junior, but comes into Sunday morning's bout at Manchester Arena with five years and 18 fights more experience in the professional game, and a formidable resume.

Joyce, who only turned professional in 2017 after a glittering amateur career, is an Olympic medallist and boasts a 14-0 pro record. But while Parker has been a household name with boxing fans around the world since winning the WBO title back in 2016, Joyce is yet to be tested against the elite of the division.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave, Parker said he planned to show Joyce things the British boxer had never seen before.

"I've worked hard with [coach] Andy Lee, and our master plan going into this fight is to give him different things to think about, not just the same thing," Parker said.

"A lot of people saw with my last fight that I pressed the action and stood my ground more, and in previous fights I was a bit of a mover and passive and defensive, so I'm going to mix it up – show him things he hasn't seen before."

This weekend's clash against Parker is Joyce's first chance at one of heavyweight boxing's top fighters, while for Parker it's an opportunity to get back into the title picture. With the interim title on the line, the winner will cement themselves as the mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk's WBO belt – although a win for Parker would likely see Joyce trigger his one-sided rematch clause.

The bout is a clash of styles. Joyce lives up to his nickname of the Juggernaut through his relentless pressure – walking his opponent down behind a good jab and not being deterred if he's wearing shots, while pouring on combinations if he gets the opportunity to set his feet. Volume and durability are big assets for Joyce and to this point in his career they have served him well.

Parker has been known for his speed and movement throughout his career, and although he has often been criticised for being unable to find the knockout punch, he has been a highly accurate power puncher throughout his career. He said these were all things that could be advantageous against a fighter like Joyce.

"The speed I possess can cause a lot of problems for Joe Joyce," Parker said.

"From the fights he has been involved in, it's shown that he does have a good engine, but I've never had issues going the distance, though I would like to get him out of there. I think with age – with me being younger and fresher – I think all the fights he's had as an amateur and professional will begin to take a toll on him. He hasn't really shown any weakness yet, but I think in due time we will see."

Tale of the tape: Parker | Joyce

Record: 30-2 | 14-0

Age: 30 | 37

Height: 193cm | 198cm

Reach: 193cm | 204cm

Wins by KO: 21 | 13