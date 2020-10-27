Boxing: Former UFC star Mark Hunt to take on Aussie NRL great Paul Gallen in 'Sydney Super Fight'

Mark Hunt. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi UFC great Mark Hunt will make his fighting return in the boxing ring against former NRL star Paul Gallen in what is being hailed as "the biggest boxing event to be held in Sydney for more than a decade".

The fight will be part of the 'Sydney Super Fight' on December 16 at Bankwest Stadium which will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu (16-0) and Kiwi Bowyn Morgan (21-1).

The card will see Tszyu return to the ring for the first time since his clinical disposal of Jeff Horn in Townsville in August. He will take on Morgan, who hasn't tasted defeat since 2016 and has knocked out his past three opponents.

Morgan is rated as New Zealand's No 2 pound-for-pound fighter behind Joseph Parker and is ranked in the IBF's Top 15 Welterweights. He lost the chance to move into the Top 10 when the pandemic robbed him of a hometown fight against Japanese based American Charles Bellamy.

Gallen and Hunt is a rare match-up set to attract the interest of all sports fans excited to see two big men with big mouths finally go toe-to-toe after a previously scheduled contest for April was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The 'Super Samoan' Hunt was one of UFC biggest hitters, regularly knocking out opponents throughout his UFC, MMA & Pride Fighting career. He was a fan favourite with a huge following and was known for his antics in and out of the ring.

Gallen is undefeated in his 10 fight career, with 9 wins and a controversial draw in his highly publicised fight against Barry Hall. Renowned as one of the NRL's toughest and hardest players throughout his 348-game career, Gallen is a fascinating opponent for Hunt.

Tim Tszyu in action. Photo / Photosport

George Rose, chief executive of the event's promoters No Limit Boxing, said the Sydney Super Fight will be an unforgettable event to end what has been a challenging year for everyone.

"It's incredible to be in this position to put on one of the biggest live sporting events in Australia after the year we've all had," Rose said.

"Hats off to everyone, especially the New South Wales Government, for the way in which they have managed the response to the pandemic, because the reality is without it, we wouldn't be here today announcing this exciting event for punters to enjoy the week before Christmas."

"As for the Sydney Super Fight itself, what's not to love!?

"I expect it to not only be the biggest crowd for a fight in Australia this year, but also the biggest audience - full stop.

"Why wouldn't it be? You've got the undisputed star of Australian boxing in Tim taking on the best from New Zealand in Morgan.

"Then there's the two legends, two absolute sporting icons in Gal and Mark. Everyone knows there's no love lost between these two."

The event will be broadcast on Main Event in Australia. Broadcasting details for New Zealand will be announced shortly.