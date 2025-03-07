Home / Sport / RugbyliveBlues Women vs Chiefs Manawa live updates, Super Rugby AupikiNZ Herald7 Mar, 2025 04:00 AMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditPortia Woodman-Wickliffe of the Blues looks to pass. Photo / PhotosportPortia Woodman-Wickliffe of the Blues looks to pass. Photo / PhotosportLive updates of the Super Rugby Aupiki clash between Blues Women vs Chiefs Manawa.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit