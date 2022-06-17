Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby final: All you need to know - NZ kickoff time, teams, odds, how to watch, live streaming

Captain of the Crusaders Scott Barrett and his brother and captain of the Blues Beauden Barrett. Photosport

Captain of the Crusaders Scott Barrett and his brother and captain of the Blues Beauden Barrett. Photosport

What's on

Super Rugby Pacific final - Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park, 7.05pm Saturday.

We've been here before...

The Blues vs the Crusaders in a final? Only twice previously. Which makes this rivalry equal to the Crusaders-Lions I guess.

The Crusaders stunned the Blues in 1998 to deny them winning a three-peat. The Blues got one back in 2003 also at Eden Park. Since then the Crusaders have won six Super Rugby titles and two Super Rugby Transtasman titles.

Ranking every Super Rugby final from worst to best

Blues can end a drought?

Let's hash this out. The Blues last won a Super Rugby title in 2003. But they did win the Super Rugby Transtasman title last year. Which ended the drought. But not really. Why? Because to win that title they played five Australian sides and then the Highlanders in the final. No games against the Crusaders, Chiefs and Hurricanes a title does not make. It's like when Australia claimed the 2015 Rugby Championship without trips to New Zealand and South Africa.

Despite the 20-something straight days of rain we've had in the 09 - the Blues are still in drought territory.

So the Crusaders can make it a six-peat?

More confusing is trying to work out what the Crusaders are aiming to achieve. If they win on Saturday that is six titles in six years. But is it a six-peat? The last proper Super Rugby competition, where teams from different countries played full round robin and playoffs, took place in 2019. The Crusaders beat the Jaguares (RIP) in the final to make it three straight titles. In 2020 they won a Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, which didn't feature a final round due to lockdown, and then took out last year's Super Rugby Aotearoa title as well. Diehard Crusaders fans include them in their trophy cabinet. Whichever side of the Avon you lie on, they are gunning for a six-peat or a four-peat. For peat's sake that's pretty impressive either way.

New Zealand wins!

It's just the sixth all-New Zealand final and whichever side wins will make it 19 titles for Kiwi franchises. Australia only have five and South Africa aren't moving off three anytime soon.

2017 Crusaders vs the Lions was the last time an away team won the final.

I'm guessing it's a Dubai ref in charge?

Not quite. Ben O'Keeffe is in charge of the big one with Nic Berry and Stu Curran his assistant referees. World-renowned TMO Shane McDermott is the TMO.

The Crusaders have an 83 percent winning record when O'Keeffe is officiating their games, which sounds high but then again that's lower than their total winning percentage since 2017 which is 88 percent. Anyway they've lost three of the 18 matches O'Keeffe has been in charge, Blues have lost four of 12, but get this....the final will be the first time he's been in charge of a Blues-Crusaders game.

So you're one of the lucky ones to get a ticket

It's a sell out! Fans attending the game are urged to arrive early and to use the free public transport services, with gates opening at 5pm.

According to Weatherwatch it could get a bit wet between 7pm and 9pm with a temperature around 14 degrees.

Eden Park will also be lit up in blue all week and other Auckland landmarks, such as the Sky Tower, Auckland Habour Bridge and Auckland War Memorial Museum are hoped to follow suit.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sport 1 from 6pm. Game kicks off at 7.05pm. You can listen to live commentary on GoldAM with Elliott Smith calling the game, and also with The Alternative Commentary Collective on iHeartRadio and Sky Sport Now Channel 9.

Teams

The Blues team

1. Alex Hodgman, 2. Kurt Eklund, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Josh Goodhue, 5. Tom Robinson, 6. Akira Ioane, 7. Adrian Choat, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. AJ Lam, 12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Mark Telea, 15. Stephen Perofeta.

Reserves: 16. Soane Vikena 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe 18. Ofa Tuungafasi 19. Luke Romano 20. Dalton Papalii or James Tucker 21. Sam Nock, 22. Bryce Heem 23. Zarn Sullivan

Crusaders team

1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Oli Jager, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Pablo Matera, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Cullen Grace, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. Leicester Fainga'anuku, 12. David Havili, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Quenten Strange, 20 Corey Kellow, 21 Mitch Drummond, 22 Braydon Ennor, 23 George Bridge.