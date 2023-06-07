The Blues have yet to announce a coach to replace Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

The Blues have another prime target to succeed Leon MacDonald next year. Once again, though, there are no guarantees the Blues land their man.

Vern Cotter is the latest target to lead the Blues next year.

In their quest to replace MacDonald, as he prepares to join Scott Roberston’s All Blacks coaching team following the World Cup, the Blues have missed out on several previous targets this year.

Former Chiefs and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie knocked back a significant offer from the Blues in favour of signing with Kobe Steelers in the Japanese Top League. The Hurricanes then trumped the Blues to land New Zealand sevens mentor Clark Laidlaw to replace Jason Holland in Wellington next season.

With the Crusaders this week confirming Rob Penney as Robertson’s successor on a two-year transition deal, with a view to promoting highly-rated assistant Tamati Ellison or luring Andrew Goodman home from Irish club Leinster, options are dwindling for the Blues.

Vern Cotter resigned from leading Fiji for personal reasons. Photo / Photosport

Cotter was interviewed for the Crusaders head coach position but ultimately opted out of that race last week to leave him as the latest Blues’ preferred candidate.

While the Blues, with their hefty All Blacks contingent and influential financial backers, present a compelling and aspirational Super Rugby package, Cotter is no certainty to assume the reins from MacDonald’s successful five-year tenure.

With two wealthy French clubs - Perpignan one - understood to be chasing Cotter for the next Top 14 season, the Blues face stiff competition for his signature. On financial terms alone the Blues cannot compete.

Cotter is more highly regarded in France than he is at home and, therefore, in demand to return there. In a nine-year stint Cotter led Clermont to their maiden Top 14 title, alongside Joe Schmidt, before spending three years at Mohed Altrad’s Montpellier.

The vastly experienced 61-year-old also guided Scotland for four years – a period which included their highly controversial World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Australia. This year he resigned from leading Fiji for personal reasons.

Cotter’s appeal is enhanced by his long-time friendship with Schmidt that dates back to 2000 when they joined forces to lead Bay of Plenty to the Ranfurly Shield. If the Blues manage to land Cotter they will hope he can lure Schmidt back to the franchise in some coaching capacity after assisting MacDonald before joining the All Blacks last year.

While the Blues assistant coaches are largely settled, forwards coach Tom Coventry’s future is believed to be uncertain after five years with the franchise. Cotter’s strength as a forwards mentor casts further doubt over Coventry’s role but given his experience and success – he was a key figure in the Chiefs securing successive titles in 2012-13 under Rennie and Wayne Smith – he is sure to be in demand.

Should the Blues miss out on a third coaching candidate they are expected to turn their attention to former All Blacks assistant Brad Mooar.

Since being let go by the All Blacks following the home series defeat to Ireland last year Mooar assisted Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend for the Six Nations and will do so again at the World Cup. The Hurricanes, prior to settling on Laidlaw, also spoke with Mooar.

Publicly at least the Blues are attempting to deflect the focus on their coaching successor in order to minimise distractions on their looming playoff campaign that begins with a quarterfinal against the Waratahs at Eden Park on Friday night.

Behind the scenes, though, they are pushing for Cotter to reach a decision within the next two weeks.