All Blacks midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is reportedly set to turn down a return to the Warriors to stay in rugby union next year.

The Blues and All Blacks midfielder, who swapped codes from league to union in 2021, is off contract with New Zealand Rugby beyond 2023.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, several NRL clubs are monitoring Tuivasa-Sheck’s situation, with the Warriors already reaching out to his management about a potential move.

The Warriors were reportedly ready to “move heaven and earth to accommodate such a move” if the former skipper wanted to return to league.

However, the Warriors have reportedly been told that Tuivasa-Sheck is unlikely to return to the NRL, with the 29-year-old preferring a lucrative move to Japan if he opts against renewing his deal with NZ Rugby.

According to the report, Tuivasa-Sheck stands to earn over $1 million in Japanese rugby for a 16-week season.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who made his All Blacks debut against Ireland last July, is still in contention to make Ian Foster’s Rugby World Cup squad later this year.

He is yet to commit to NZ Rugby beyond 2023.