Bledisloe Cup rugby: All Blacks show faith in rookies for demanded response

Five starting changes, two fresh faces, and the need for the All Blacks to make a physical statement of intent. Fair to say the heat is on to deliver a response in the second instalment of the reignited Bledisloe Cup series at Eden Park on Sunday.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has reacted to last week's deflating draw against the Wallabies in Wellington by swapping experienced hookers Codie Taylor and Dane Coles, which may hint at a more expansive approach, and benching Rieko Ioane in favour of Anton-Lienert-Brown in the rejigged midfield.

Beauden Barrett's return at fullback, following his withdrawal two days out from last week's opening Bledisloe with an ongoing Achilles injury, adds significant attacking firepower, too.

And, yet, easily the most intriguing changes are the promotion of two rookies - wing Caleb Clarke for George Bridge and lock Tupou Vaa'i replacing senior lock Sam Whitelock.

Test debut one week, starting the next, is a major leap for anyone to wrap their head around.

Foster's hand was forced, to a degree, in promoting Clarke and Vaa'i. Bridge tore his pectoral during a non-contact training drill on Wednesday, ruling him out for up to six months which sealed Clarke's promotion to the left edge after his impressive debut cameo.

"He's a young man who looked like he really wanted to be out there and played really well," Foster said. "We're bitterly disappointed for George, particularly with such a soft way it happened at training with him slipping over. It's frustrating for him, but it's an opportunity for someone else. Caleb is not overawed by the opportunity he's taken it in his stride."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Clarke, 21, remains and in the early stages of his rugby development but from a size, skill, pedigree and temperament perspective there's no doubt he has it all. Vision of him playing the piano in camp this week is hardly surprising either. Whether it's taking a high ball or stampeding through defenders, there's little Clarke hasn't mastered this year. Just ask Blues teammate Barrett.

"I've been so impressed with how he's developed this year coming from sevens and transitioning into starting every game for the Blues," Barrett said. "He's so exciting to play with. He can run over, around, he can also kick so he's a triple threat for me. I love how energetic and how comfortable he is to be himself in this environment because he is a fun personality and a great kid to have in camp."

Of the two rookies, Vaa'i probably has the more daunting task. While their breakdown and defensive work lacked the physical application last week, the All Blacks scrum and lineout regularly pressured the Wallabies and they will be keen to replicate that set piece dominance.

With Whitelock unavailable due to headaches, starting Vaa'i in his second test is an immense vote of confidence in the towering 20-year-old. The All Blacks had the option of pushing Scott Barrett straight into the starting team, but with the Crusaders captain preparing for his first match in three months he will instead be eased in from the bench.

Tupou Vaa'i during All Blacks training. Photo / Photosport

From being introduced in the 76th minute last week to starting alongside Patrick Tuipulotu, this year has been a whirlwind rise for Vaa'i, the former Wesley College first XV captain.

"It's pretty crazy to be building timber fences with my old man during Level 3 lockdown to debuting for the Chiefs," Vaa'i said. "I'm stoked to be part of this team. It's a dream come true. It's come so fast as well. There are a bit of nerves and excitement, heaps of emotions going through me."

In seeking to amend their flat first-up effort the onus has been put squarely on the All Blacks pack to rectify their attitude to the collisions. Solid and sound should be replaced by line speed and hurt in tackles. The same applies to the breakdown, where work-rate must improve across the board.

"Test match rugby starts up front and some say it finishes up front," Foster said. "We do want to make a statement and get our levels to where we want them to be. There's a group here that's working really hard to do that.

"I don't think we were dominated around the park but in terms of the work-rate we got a little bit passive and that's where we struggled.

"We didn't achieve the level we wanted that's clear and obvious yet we walked away with a 16-all draw so we're hurting and that's the way it should be. I love these weeks. There's a real edge around the camp. We want to respond from our own standards perspective and we're excited about doing that."