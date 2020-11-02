Bledisloe Cup rugby: 17 years of Wallabies hurt against the All Blacks - in pictures

It's been 17 long years for the Wallabies since they last held the Bledisloe Cup.
Here's a look back on every time they've had to look longingly at the All Blacks celebrating another year with the famous silverware.
2003
Wallabies skipper George Gregan handed over the Bledisloe Cup to Reuben Thorne when the All Blacks ended Australia's three year run by winning the opening two tests of the series. Australia did get some revenge months later in a World Cup semifinal. But they haven't seen the Bledisloe Cup, or a Rugby World Cup title for that matter, since.
2004
It was just a two-match series in 2004 so the All Blacks secured the silverware with a 16-7 victory in the first match in Wellington. Australia at least won the return fixture in Sydney three weeks later.
2005
Another two-match series but with the first match in Sydney there was a chance Australia could make things interesting - alas the All Blacks won 30-13.
2006
The return to a three match series which began with a convincing All Blacks win in the opener in Christchurch followed by a 13-9 victory in Brisbane to lock the Bledisloe away. They then completed a 3-0 sweep with a 34-27 win at Eden Park.
2007
The Wallabies had a sniff after winning the first test at the MCG 20-15 but the All Blacks responded at Eden Park, note the theme. Not a great year for either side though after both crashed out in the quarterfinals at the World Cup.
2008
Another year where Australia got their hopes up with victory in the first game in the three-test series but the All Blacks won the next two at Eden Park and Brisbane and then added a third of the year in Hong Kong.
2009
Another four-match series for the Bledisloe and the All Blacks made it a 4-0 sweep securing the trophy with an 19-18 win in game two in Sydney.
2010
The All Blacks opening the four match series with a 49-28 thrashing at Etihad Stadium and then Robbie Deans' side saw their Bledisloe Cup hopes end at his old stomping ground AMI Stadium in Christchurch a week later. Australia did at least avoid another sweep with a 26-24 win in Hong Kong (The Stephen Donald game) to claim the forgotten DHL Cup.
2011
Being a World Cup year the Bledisloe Cup was reduced to two matches and with a 30-14 victory in game one at Eden Park, the Aussies' chances were gone.
2012
Back-to-back wins in Sydney and Auckland was enough to make it nine straight years for the All Blacks.
2013
They made it a decade of Bledisloe Cup dominance with a 3-0 sweep in 2013 including a 47-29 mauling in the opener in Sydney.
2014
The series began with a dour 12-12 draw in Sydney before the All Blacks bounced with a 51-20 at Eden Park.
2015
Australia took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series but just fell short at Eden Park once again in a 41-13 defeat. The was followed by an even bigger game between the two rivals at Twickenham when the All Blacks claimed a third World Cup title.
2016
Yet another 3-0 series sweep including big wins in Sydney and Auckland. Seems the most popular method to secure the Bledisloe Cup.
2017
Australia's hopes were pretty much shot in the first half of game one as the All Blacks went onto win 54-34. Australia looked to have an upset on the cards a week later in Dunedin before a late All Blacks tried denied them. Australia did avoid a sweep with a 23-18 win in Brisbane.
2018
A 3-0 series sweep as the All Blacks completed wins in Sydney, Auckland and Yokohama as New Zealand cracked 37+ points in all three tests.
2019
A shortened series in a World Cup year, the Wallabies got the upper hand with an impressive 47-26 win in Perth. But the All Blacks responded with a 36-0 a week later at Eden Park.
2020
Sam Cane lifted the Bledisloe Cup for the first time as All Blacks skipper following Saturday's game three win in Sydney as his side cruised to a record win.