Bledisloe Cup rugby: 17 years of Wallabies hurt against the All Blacks - in pictures

The faces of defeat. Photos / Getty/Photosport/Mark Mitchell

It's been 17 long years for the Wallabies since they last held the Bledisloe Cup.

Here's a look back on every time they've had to look longingly at the All Blacks celebrating another year with the famous silverware.

2003

As the 2003 All Blacks celebrate winning back the Bledisloe Cup, the Wallabies can only ponder what might have been. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Wallabies skipper George Gregan handed over the Bledisloe Cup to Reuben Thorne when the All Blacks ended Australia's three year run by winning the opening two tests of the series. Australia did get some revenge months later in a World Cup semifinal. But they haven't seen the Bledisloe Cup, or a Rugby World Cup title for that matter, since.

2004

Disappointed Wallabies, from left, Jeremy Paul, Matt Henjak, Wendell Sailor, George Smith, Alastair Baxter and Radike Samo after their defeat by the All Blacks 17-6 in 2004. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It was just a two-match series in 2004 so the All Blacks secured the silverware with a 16-7 victory in the first match in Wellington. Australia at least won the return fixture in Sydney three weeks later.

2005

Wallabies players react following an All Blacks try in their 2005 defeat at Eden Park. Photo / Getty

Another two-match series but with the first match in Sydney there was a chance Australia could make things interesting - alas the All Blacks won 30-13.

2006

Scott Fava and Tai McIsaac walk off the field after losing the second Bledisloe Cup test in 2006. Photosport

The return to a three match series which began with a convincing All Blacks win in the opener in Christchurch followed by a 13-9 victory in Brisbane to lock the Bledisloe away. They then completed a 3-0 sweep with a 34-27 win at Eden Park.

2007

Australia can only look at the Bledisloe Cup and Tri-nations Trophy after another defeat in 2007. Photosport

The Wallabies had a sniff after winning the first test at the MCG 20-15 but the All Blacks responded at Eden Park, note the theme. Not a great year for either side though after both crashed out in the quarterfinals at the World Cup.

2008

Dejected Wallabies at the post match presentation following a 2008 in Brisbane. Photosport

Another year where Australia got their hopes up with victory in the first game in the three-test series but the All Blacks won the next two at Eden Park and Brisbane and then added a third of the year in Hong Kong.

2009

George Smith of the Wallabies shows his disappointment following his team's loss in the 2009 Bledisloe Cup match in Tokyo. Photo /Getty

Another four-match series for the Bledisloe and the All Blacks made it a 4-0 sweep securing the trophy with an 19-18 win in game two in Sydney.

2010

Dejected Wallabies Matt Giteau and Nathan Sharpe in 2010. Photosport

The All Blacks opening the four match series with a 49-28 thrashing at Etihad Stadium and then Robbie Deans' side saw their Bledisloe Cup hopes end at his old stomping ground AMI Stadium in Christchurch a week later. Australia did at least avoid another sweep with a 26-24 win in Hong Kong (The Stephen Donald game) to claim the forgotten DHL Cup.

2011

Australia's James Horwill throws away tape as the All Blacks are presented the Bledisloe Cup in 2011. Photosport

Being a World Cup year the Bledisloe Cup was reduced to two matches and with a 30-14 victory in game one at Eden Park, the Aussies' chances were gone.

2012

Australia's Quade Cooper and Nathan Sharpe dejected following a 2012 defeat to the All Blacks. Photosport

Back-to-back wins in Sydney and Auckland was enough to make it nine straight years for the All Blacks.

2013

James Horwill and Adam Ashley-Cooper of Australia of Australia look on in disappointment after the final whistle of a 2013 test. Photo / Getty

They made it a decade of Bledisloe Cup dominance with a 3-0 sweep in 2013 including a 47-29 mauling in the opener in Sydney.

2014

The Wallabies watch on following a last minute loss in Brisbane in 2014. Photosport

The series began with a dour 12-12 draw in Sydney before the All Blacks bounced with a 51-20 at Eden Park.

2015

Wallabies players look on at the conclusion of the 2015 Bledisloe Cup clash at Eden Park. Photosport

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series but just fell short at Eden Park once again in a 41-13 defeat. The was followed by an even bigger game between the two rivals at Twickenham when the All Blacks claimed a third World Cup title.

2016

The Wallabies look on after losing a 2016 test at Eden Park. Photosport

Yet another 3-0 series sweep including big wins in Sydney and Auckland. Seems the most popular method to secure the Bledisloe Cup.

2017

A dejected Michael Hooper following a Bledisloe Cup thriller in Dunedin, 2017. Photosport

Australia's hopes were pretty much shot in the first half of game one as the All Blacks went onto win 54-34. Australia looked to have an upset on the cards a week later in Dunedin before a late All Blacks tried denied them. Australia did avoid a sweep with a 23-18 win in Brisbane.

2018

Wallabies players look on during the presentation after the 2018 defeat at Eden Park. Photosport

A 3-0 series sweep as the All Blacks completed wins in Sydney, Auckland and Yokohama as New Zealand cracked 37+ points in all three tests.

2019

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper during The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup presentation in 2019. Photo /Getty

A shortened series in a World Cup year, the Wallabies got the upper hand with an impressive 47-26 win in Perth. But the All Blacks responded with a 36-0 a week later at Eden Park.

2020

The Wallabies watch on for a 17th straight year as the All Blacks lift the Bledisloe Cup. Photosport

Sam Cane lifted the Bledisloe Cup for the first time as All Blacks skipper following Saturday's game three win in Sydney as his side cruised to a record win.