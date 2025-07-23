Black Sticks won’t play in ‘expensive’ Pro League

The Black Sticks have withdrawn from the FIH Pro League. Photo / Supplied.

The Black Sticks will not participate in the FIH Pro League after Hockey New Zealand’s concerns about the “expensive, travel-heavy” format were not addressed.

New Zealand qualified for the top-tier men’s competition by winning the Nations Cup last month, but the governing body said the current Pro League format was “misaligned with New Zealand’s high-performance goals”.

The decision to withdraw was made following consultation with players, coaches and key stakeholders.

Hockey New Zealand said they had “long advocated for a more flexible and inclusive Pro League model” and while the international governing body FIH is reviewing the competition “no changes have yet been made”.

Acting chief executive officer Ken Maplesden said the current format was “expensive, travel-heavy, and limits home games”.