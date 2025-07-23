Black Sticks won’t play in ‘expensive’ Pro League

“It doesn’t support the sustainable, athlete-first programme we’re building in New Zealand.”
The Black Sticks women also turned down their Pro League spot, earned by winning the Nations Cup in March, due to similar challenges.
Maplesden believed opting out of the League highlighted the “structural barriers facing geographically remote nations like New Zealand” in the current competition set-up.
“This wasn’t taken lightly. We’re proud of what both teams achieved to qualify. But after consultation with athletes and staff, it became clear the Pro League isn’t workable for us right now.”
Returning to the Pro League remained a goal for Hockey New Zealand as long as it did not compromise a sustainable high-performance programme.
Black Sticks men coach Greg Nicol said the decision not to play was in line with the New Zealand programme’s aim of “prioritising wellbeing, smart preparation, and long-term success. We want to play the best, but not at the cost of people or the programme”.
The decision is supported by the New Zealand Hockey Players Association (NZHPA) and the organisation’s executive manager Glen Sulzberger said the players " desperately" want to be part of top-level international hockey.
“That right to participate should not come at such a high cost to them as players, and also to the game in New Zealand,” Sulzberger said.
“What is clear is that the Pro League does not meet its original objectives, nor has it evolved to become a viable competition. The FIH is failing its duty to the game.”
Black Sticks player Sam Lane said it was “disappointing” not to be able to compete after qualifying.
“We understand the challenges with the league and implore the FIH to properly engage and listen to what athletes have to say,” Lane said.