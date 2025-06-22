The Black Sticks men celebrate after winning the FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia. Photo / Photosport

The Black Sticks men have successfully defended the FIH Nations Cup title after beating Pakistan 6-2 in the final in Malaysia yesterday.

New Zealand, who won last year’s Nations Cup in Poland, led 5-0 after a stunning first half which included three goals in three minutes.

Played in a packed Kuala Lumpur stadium filled with plenty of Pakistan supporters, the final had a chaotic start.

Within the first minute, Scott Boyde had the ball in the back of the net, only for it to be overturned after a referral.

Just two minutes later, the Sticks again thought they had scored through Sean Findlay off a penalty corner but Pakistan referred and it was again ruled out.