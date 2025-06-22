The in-form Scott Cosslett gave New Zealand a sixth-minute lead after burying a drag flick.
To cap a dramatic opening 10 minutes, another penalty corner led to a stroke being awarded but a third successful Pakistani referral saw the decision reversed.
Sam Hiha scored his side’s second with a deflected field goal in te last minute of a first quarter that could have seen the Black Sticks leading by four or five. But New Zealand would not have to wait long to reach that margin, with goals to Dylan Thomas in the 17th minute and Sean Findlay in the 18th, both quality finishes.
Boyde added another field goal to make it 5-0, completing a dominant first half that saw the Black Sticks create 22 scoring opportunities compared with just four from Pakistan.
The Pakistanis pulled a goal back early in the third quarter but New Zealand continued to control most of the play.
Cosslett scored his second of the match from a penalty corner two minutes from fulltime, with Pakistan adding a consolation goal soon after to complete the scoring.
A powerful first-half performance set the tone for the Black Sticks, who demonstrated relentless pressure up front and calm, smart defending at the back.
Dom Dixon was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament and Nic Woods was the Most Valuable Player after winning the same award at last year’s Nations Cup.