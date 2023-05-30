Police were at the scene after an alleged tomahawk attack in Melbourne. Photo / Stacey Fluhler / Instagram

Black Ferns rugby star Stacey Fluhler was caught up in a dramatic daylight attack in Melbourne on Monday after a “crazy person” chased a man with a tomahawk and tried to hit him in a narrow alleyway.

Fluhler, who is on holiday, had stopped for a coffee when she saw a man chasing another down Melbourne’s street art lane.

Fluhler, who was just metres away, posted on social media she “nearly died” but was thankful the “street art was pretty cool”, while a family member wrote “welcome back to Melbourne and their bloody junkie throwing f***ing tomahawks at people”.

The Black Ferns centre told the Herald a man chased another and threw a tomahawk at him before the alleged victim picked up the weapon and attempted to hunt down the initial attacker.

“By that time the coffee shop owner managed to close their shed door with us in it to keep us safe.”

Black Ferns star Stacey Fluhler's holiday in Melbourne took an unexpected turn when she was caught up in a wild tomahawk attack. Photo / Stacey Fluhler / Instagram

Fluhler said the police arrived “in a flash”, and that her cousin had been “quite scared”.

The 27-year-old has represented the Black Ferns 25 times, scoring 11 tries and playing a key part in their 2021 Rugby World Cup victory.

Stacey Fluhler, flying. Photo / Getty Images

She scored a crucial try in their 34-31 final win over England at Eden Park.

The star centre has also represented the Black Ferns Sevens, making her debut in 2016, going on to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.







