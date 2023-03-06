New Zealand's Stacey Fluhler in action. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Black Ferns sevens have won their fourth tournament in a row, beating Australia 19-12 in this afternoon’s title decider at the Vancouver leg of the World Series.

The Black Ferns led 14-7 at half time and a try from Jorja Miller pushed that out to 19-7.

Australia responded to get within seven but New Zealand didn’t give them any more opportunities.

Captain Sarah Hirini was named the player of the final.

New Zealand, who top the World Series standings, thumped France 36-7 in this morning’s semi-finals, while Australia crushed the US 38-nil.

They just scraped into the semi-finals of the tournament after holding out Canada 10-5.

Kelly Brazier celebrated her 200th world series match during the tournament and also the news of the arrival of her second child back home in New Zealand.

The All Blacks Sevens also retained their spot at top of the World Series ladder after beating the USA 50-7 - in the 5th place playoff.

The next leg of the World Series is in Hong Kong at the end of this month.