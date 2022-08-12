Glenn Phillips smashes a six during his innings. Photo / AP

Live updates from Kingston where the Black Caps take on the West Indies in game two of their three-match T20 International series.

The Black Caps have posted the highest T20 total by a visiting team to the Caribbean with Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell all starring as the team set the West Indies a total of 215/5 to chase.

Game one saw the Black Caps produce a first class victory which saw the side win by 13 runs.

There is one change for New Zealand today, with Michael Bracewell coming in for Lockie Ferguson, who has been rested; while the West Indies side remains the same.