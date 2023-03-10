Tim Southee grabbed a five-wicket bag in the first innings. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

“Greetings, Chris Donaldson, Black Caps strength and conditioning coach.

“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to keep Tim Southee fit for the rest of the summer and preferably the remainder of the 34-year-old New Zealand test captain’s career.

“This recording will self-destruct, hopefully unlike Southee, in five seconds. Good luck, Chris.”

What a responsibility. On the evidence of the Black Caps first innings bowling performance against Sri Lanka, if Southee, or to a lesser extent Matt Henry, is injured ahead of the second test at Wellington next week, Mission Impossible could loom.

The skipper led by example at Hagley Oval, securing his 15th test five-wicket bag with figures of 5-64 from 26.4 overs. He remains lean and menacing with the ball, asking questions which keep the slip cordon awake.

Elsewhere, Henry took 4-80 but Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell conceded in excess of five runs per over. That’s a conundrum with one test left in the season.

Such a situation also presents a future threat with Trent Boult unselected, Kyle Jamieson unfit and Lockie Ferguson supposedly unconditioned to the rigours of the longer form – although in promising news he took 4-72 from 29 overs representing Auckland against Wellington in the Plunket Shield this week.

The unprecedented riches of recent years in the country’s first-class bowling ranks appear to have evaporated, although Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell and Scott Kuggeleijn presumably remain options.

Southee referenced Donaldson when reflecting on his longevity in the test area which reaches 15 years this month.

“I’ve been fortunate with injuries and a reasonably simple action which has helped, but a big credit has to go to Chris who’s been phenomenal in the strength and conditioning role for over 10 years now.

“I think the guys have taken that side of cricket to a new level, getting into good habits and shape.”

In Southee’s mind the sport’s Peter Pan prototype is James Anderson. The 40-year-old Englishman is ranked the world’s best test bowler alongside 36-year-old Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He has 685 wickets at an average of 25.99 from 179 matches. The pace bowling Rolls-Royce shows few signs of fatigue.

The New Zealand captain expressed his admiration for Anderson and 36-year-old bowling partner Stuart Broad after the first test loss to England at Mt Maunganui last month.

“The way they’ve keep their bodies intact and the work that goes in away from the game to play for such a long period and hold onto the standard required is impressive to watch.

“I’ve been a fan for a long period and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down any time soon.”

Nor does Southee. Fortunately for New Zealand fans, more sweat looks set to soak into the number 237 black cap yet.