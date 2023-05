New Zealand's Henry Shipley celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Henry Shipley celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam. Photo / AP

The Black Caps avoided a sweep by winning the final ODI in Karachi by 47 runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed was left stranded on 94 not out as Pakistan were bowled out for 252 in the 47th over in the chase of New Zealand’s 299.

Will Young (87 from 91) and Tom Latham (59 from 58) both made half centuries and Mark Chapman added 43 from 33 before the Black Caps collapsed late in their innings to fall just short of 300.

More to come...