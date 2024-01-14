Finn Allen in action against Pakistan at Seddon Park. Photo / Getty Images

Follow the action as the Black Caps host Pakistan at Seddon Park in the second of five T20s.

By Kris Shannon

One key for the Black Caps, according to Daryl Mitchell, is the ability of different players to shine on different days.

His teammates by now must know that Mitchell, more regularly than most, will be the player stepping into the spotlight.

The increasingly reliable batter was once more a match-winner in the first T20 against Pakistan on Friday night, blazing four fours and four sixes in a 27-ball knock of 61.

Given his penchant for playing straight, it wasn’t particularly surprising for Mitchell to thrive while facing the short boundaries of Eden Park.

And given the way his late-blooming career continues to flourish, it will be no great shock if he again stars in Sunday night’s second match at Seddon Park.

Mitchell enjoyed an annus mirabilis in 2023, finishing the year as the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs — behind a trio of Indians — and being picked up for $2.7 million in the IPL auction. Across all formats, the 32-year-old recorded six of his 11 career hundreds and half of his 20 fifties, tallies that based on Friday night will further swell.

Mitchell shared a pivotal 78-run stand with Kane Williamson (57 off 42), capitalising on the fast start provided by Finn Allen (34 off 15) and laying the platform for a rapid finish applied by Mark Chapman (26 off 11).

It all added up to a total of 226-8 — the Black Caps’ fifth-highest in T20 cricket and second-best at Eden Park — that saw the hosts eventually earn a 46-run victory.