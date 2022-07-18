Lockie Ferguson celebrates a wicket in New Zealand's opening T20 victory over Ireland. Photo / Getty

The shorter the format the better for the Black Caps.

Coming off a three-test series sweep to England and a 3-0 ODI series win over Ireland that included two impressive escapes, the Twenty20 side have looked much more convincing in their opening encounter against the Irish in Belfast.

The Mitchell Santner-captained side cruised to a 31-run win on a tough wicket with Lockie Ferguson's mix of accurate pace and deft slower balls too much for the home side finishing with 4-14.

New Zealand's first Twenty20 since November last year, after rain abandoned the only scheduled home game against Netherlands in March, the victory ended a four-game losing run for the Black Caps going back to the World Cup final defeat to Australia as they begin preparation for the next World Cup in October-November.

Glenn Phillips was the stand-out in a mixed New Zealand effort with the bat, top-scoring with 69 not out off 52 balls as they reached 173 for eight. Other than 24 off 12 balls from opener Martin Guptill the rest of the top order failed to fire with debutant Dane Cleaver, opener Finn Allen and T20 World Cup semifinal hero Daryl Mitchell failing to reach double figures.

James Neesham (29) and Michael Bracewell (21 on debut) provided some much needed support for Phillips in the backend of the innings to ensure the Black Caps reached a respectable total on a sticky pitch but one that would have given Ireland hope to chase down.

The Irish hopes were dashed early on with Ferguson, Jacob Duffy and Santner combining to remove their top four in the first five overs leaving the hosts struggling at 37 for four with potential match-winners Paul Stirling, skipper Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector back in the pavilion.

From there Ireland never looked a serious threat to pull off the chase. Neesham bounced back from conceding 11 off his first over to finish with 2-19 off three while Santner (2-36) and Sodhi (1-36) limited the damage with their spin.

"It obviously wasn't easy. I think the way Glenn played, the composure he showed got us up to a good score and the bowlers did a pretty good job on a nigglyish wicket," Santner said after the win.