Kyle Jamieson left the field on day three of the second test. Photo / Ap

By Andrew Alderson in Nottingham

Kyle Jamieson will return to New Zealand after an MRI scan revealed a stress-reaction to his lower back.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury while bowling on the third day of the second cricket test against England and is expected to require four to six weeks of rest before beginning a rehabilitation programme.

He's targeting a return to play in September or October.

Central Districts' Blair Tickner, who was with the side for the early England tour games, has been called into the squad as a replacement.

He will arrive in the UK prior to the third test at Leeds next week.

CD teammate Dane Cleaver has received his maiden test call-up as a replacement for wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher who has also been ruled out of the tour with a right hamstring strain.

Fletcher sustained the injury while fielding on the fourth day at Trent Bridge and will require up to eight weeks to recover.

Cleaver was selected for the first time as part of the T20 side to face the Netherlands in March, but the one-off match was abandoned due to weather.

The team has a couple of days off before re-grouping ahead of the third test at Headingley starting June 23.