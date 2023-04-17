Tim Seifert. Photo / Photosport

Black Cap Tim Seifert and partner Morgan have welcomed their first child into the world.

The couple announced the news on Instagram along with photos of their newborn son Lando Peter Seifert, who was born last Friday.

“We couldn’t be more in love. You are our dream come true little man,” the post said.

Seifert was one of the stars of the Black Caps’ Twenty20 series victory over Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Seifert’s 88 off 48 in the deciding match of the series in Queenstown laid a crucial platform for the Black Caps as they secured the win in a dramatic final over.