Big League podcast: Referees Union boss strikes back against Jason Paris

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors complains to referee Chris Butler during the round nine NRL match against the Roosters. Photo / Getty

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors complains to referee Chris Butler during the round nine NRL match against the Roosters. Photo / Getty

Drama! Rugby League Match Officials union boss Matt Cecchin joins Nathan Limm to explain why they’re slapping One New Zealand chief executive Jason Paris with a defamation case after allegations of cheating.

Nathan asks whether referees do favour the bigger NRL clubs and how they should be criticised.

Andrew Webster, Tohu Harris, Paul Kent and Graham Annesley all feature, as Michael Burgess dissects the controversial moments from the Warriors’ loss to the Panthers.

The duo examines why Ronald Volkman’s been brought back into the halves for the Bulldogs and where the Kiwi side is at as they slip to 11th on the ladder.

Each Wednesday join rugby league nut and Newstalk ZB sports journalist Nathan Limm and NZ Herald lead league writer Michael Burgess as they jump aboard the Warriors bandwagon, looking at how the Warriors are tracking in the NRL.

This new weekly podcast talks to the big names from the Warriors, discusses their performances plus the big issues hitting the headlines.

A podcast for the league purist – Nathan and Michael discuss, debate and pontificate about this being the Warriors year.

The Big League Podcast, powered by Newstalk ZB.