Mark Richardson was a New Zealand test batsman, who has gone on to become one of the countries most sought-after broadcasters.
He's one of New Zealand's best cricket commentators who's also been a host of the Crowd Goes Wild, Radio Sport breakfast, the Block, the AM Show and The Project.
In this episode he talks to the guys from Between Two Beers about dealing with fame, arguing with Jacinda Ardern on live TV, his grumpy man persona on the Crowd Goes Wild, the full story of *that* viral video where Stephen Fleming 'abuses' him, his slowest-loser running races after tests, his over-the-top celebration after taking his first, and only, test wicket, the realities of working on Breakfast TV, if he believes everything he says and much, much more.
Show notes | Episode 81 | Mark Richardson
1.28: Is Mark Richardson a podcast guy?
2.30: The time he and Grant Elliott nearly got beaten up on a golf course in Queenstown
8.20: The slowest man races
13.19: The Crowd Goes Wild
23.37: THAT interview with Stephen Fleming
31.02: Charting the broadcast journey: From CGW to The Block
39.11: The AM Show
49.51: Breakfast broadcasting and the work / life balance
53.56: "The best seat in the house": watching Duncan Garner at work
55.51: Dealing with fame
58.32: What happened to the bowling?
1.02.22: The transformation into an opening test bat with help from Lance Cairns
1.11.28: Taking the wicket of Yousuf Youhana at 552/7
1.16.04: The cramp in India
1.21.28: Catching Shane Warne for 99 at the MCG
1.28.48: The mental strain of being Mark Richardson the international cricketer
1.31.57: Mark Richardson the cricket commentator
1.39.55: Facing express pace
1.46.22: Scoring a hundred at Lords
1.50.24: Emotion
1.52.06: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Mark
