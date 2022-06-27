Grant Fox joins the Between Two Beers podcast. Photo / Getty Images.

Grant Fox is one of the best to have ever worn the All Blacks No10 jersey and is still regarded as one of the finest goal-kickers of all time.

He scored 645 points across 46 tests, and played nearly 200 games for Auckland in domestic rugby. He's been involved in New Zealand rugby for over 40 years as a player, coach, and for the last 10 years as an All Blacks selector. Since retiring from playing in 1993 he's also been a business owner, a broadcaster, and a dad to Ryan Fox – New Zealand's top golfer – and daughter Kendall.

In this episode we talk about Grant's relationship with Ryan and the best stories from being his caddy, his 40-year friendship with the late Martin Crowe – and the bet they made at school, the best lessons learned as a father - and grandfather, what it's really like to be an All Blacks selector, Sir John Kirwan, the Lions, winning the 1987 Rugby World Cup, Joe Schmidt and what the future holds.

At times, this chat got quite emotional. Grant stressed how 'being vulnerable' is a big part of the current All Blacks playbook, and we're grateful he was comfortable enough to share with us some of the most tender moments across his incredible life – and some really important messages about being present for your kids.

Show notes | Episode 86 | Grant Fox

1.49: Then and now: an All Blacks squad naming in 1984 v 2022

4.14: Six steps back, two steps to the side and Auckland bring the Ranfurly Shield to Taupo in 1992

6.23: On being Ryan Fox's dad

11.49: The competitive nature between father and son (interrupted by a phone call from Sir John Kirwan)

18.00: Grant Fox the caddy

21.26: A short fuse, a lack of patience, and aversion to technology

28.10: Some thoughts on parenthood

35.53: A 40-year friendship with Sir Martin Crowe that started at Auckland Grammar School

47.09: Grant Fox: This is Your Life

50.16: A Va'aiga Tuigamala interlude

52.30: Personal and professional friendships: a Sir John Kirwan case study

1.00.00: All Blacks tours in the 80s and 90s

1.03.10: The 1987 Rugby World Cup

1.09.37: The try that wasn't against Ireland

1.13.45: Hard work and goal kicking

1.16.47: A special relationship with The British and Irish Lions

1.21.16: "Coaching wasn't for me"

1.26.09: The role of an All Blacks selector

1.38.11: Life outside of rugby

1.40.33: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Grant

Between Two Beers is part of the Alternative Commentary Collective - NZ's Home for Sports Entertainment. Check out more podcasts, events, details on live commentaries and sports watch alongs here.