A view of Sullivans Cove in Hobart, Tasmania, on a clear day. Photo / Getty Images

Tasmania is home to some 540,000 people, but that number increases by one when writer Will Toogood touches down for a visit - and loves it.

All of the comforts Kiwis cherish can be found on an island 2331km from our shores - delicious food, memorable wine and some of the world’s best golfing experiences - brought to you by people whose hospitality cannot help but remind you of Aotearoa.

The name of this fabled place? Tasmania.

Below is a list of some, but not all, of what makes Tasmania a must-visit destination for people from the Land of the Long White Cloud.

A unique climate offers plenty for wine lovers

Poised atop the valley, the Clover Hill Cellar Door is as stunning visually as it is for the palette. Photo / Andrew Wilson

Tunnel through the earth at Clover Hill Vineyard and you will - eventually - come out in the Northern Hemisphere at a latitude close to the famous Champagne wine region in France.

Hence, the climate and growing conditions are remarkably similar to those found in Champagne, resulting in some of the best sparkling wine outside of France.

In keeping with this, Clover Hill uses only the traditional varieties of Champagne – chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier – and produces its sparkling wines in the traditional Methode Champenoise.

Not only is the setting visually stunning, but the diverse range of sparking wines to be paired with delicious charcuterie options as well as native Tasmanian oysters (called the angasi) is a delight.

Tasmanians are proud of their history and the story of Josef Chromy - who fled Czechoslovakia in 1950 as a 19-year-old to Australia - is one they hold dear as a true example of the Australian migrant’s dream.

Chromy’s tale is too long to be done justice in this article, but a trip to Josef Chromy Wines which now sits in the picturesque location of Relbia offers a stellar experience for oenophiles, as well as a fascinating history lesson.

But don’t just take the Herald’s word for it, Josef Chromy Wines has been awarded among the Top 10 Cellar Doors in Australia and its 2011 chardonnay was awarded the Decanter World Wine Awards International Trophy, recognising it as the best in the world.

King Island will steal your heart

Cape Wickham on the spectacular King Island, Tasmania. Photo / Stu Gibson

They say the journey is just as important as the destination and there would be few better examples than King Island.

Situated in the Bass Strait’s Roaring Forties, the about an hour-long flight from Launceston to King Island is an experience in itself - local pilots are routinely scouted by Qantas for their aptitude in handling testing conditions.

Once there, you are again greeted by the comforts of home as a Kiwi. Priding themselves on their beef, dairy, golf and kind hearts - King Islanders have a remarkable knack for putting you at ease.

King Island Dairy’s aptly named Roaring Forties blue will have you Googling ‘Can I take cheese on an international flight?’ and the Stokes Point smoked cheddar remains a culinary bucket-list experience.

Home to two of the premier golf courses in Australia; Cape Wickham Golf Links and Ocean Dunes Golf Course, King Island’s golfing opportunities present a challenge in having to focus on hitting your shot while being distracted by some of the most enthralling beauty you’ll see on a golf course.

Spending the night at Cape Wickham is a must - not only are the views from the cottages enchanting, particularly at sunrise and sunset, but the hospitality provided by the staff and deliciousness from the clubhouse menu (a date with a King Island Eye Fillet is another must-do experience) will seal your feeling that you must one day return to this unique island.

Few places in the world give you the chance to feel seaspray on your face while you tee a ball up, fewer still offer you a top five golf course in the country to do it on - Ocean Dunes nails both.

Named Disphyma, the 131m par three fourth hole is the signature hole at Ocean Dunes and if you are lucky to not have a group behind you, is worth teeing a couple extra balls up to savour the experience.

Culinary delights

Roasted market fish accompanied by Skull Island tiger prawn at Josef Chromy Wines. Photo / Will Toogood

Many of the things Kiwis hold dear to their heart can be found on an New Zealand plate - Tasmania in kind supplies a taste of home with their sensational seafood and beef selections.

Mainland Tasmania - as it is referred to by Tasmanians - prides itself on its cuisine and a glance down any menu will leave you with some serious decisions to make.

Tackling each selection as a group is often wise - leaving fewer opportunities for the dreaded ‘order envy’ to take hold - and allowing a wider appreciation of the offerings.

One of the highlights can be found at the Dunes Clubhouse at Barnbougle. Cape Grim’s world-renowned and award-winning beef can be sampled (eye fillet and scotch cuts available) and you will leave struggling to recall a better steak experience.

If heading to the other islands in the archipelago, such as the aforementioned King Island, crayfish rivalling even New Zealand’s own can be found here, as well as prawns and scallops that will not be soon forgotten.

One thing to always look out for when perusing a menu in Tasmania is their beef option - this comes from the Dunes Clubhouse at Barnbougle. Photo / Will Toogood

Checklist

TASMANIA

Fly from Auckland to Hobart International Airport with one stopover with Air NZ, Jetstar and Qantas.

DETAILS

discovertasmania.com.au







