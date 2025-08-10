Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Horse racing: Belligerent Butt declares war on Aardie’s Express for Woodlands Stud Queen of Hearts

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Aardie’s Express is the favourite in the $110,000 Queen of Hearts at Alexandra Park tonight.

Aardie’s Express is the favourite in the $110,000 Queen of Hearts at Alexandra Park tonight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Visiting horseman Bob Butt has declared war on red-hot favourite Aardie’s Express in the $110,000 Woodlands Stud Queen of Hearts at Alexandra Park tonight.

Butt admits it is war he and stable star Manhattan may not win but he would rather find out than surrender the 2200m mobile Group 1.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save