Supercars returns to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000 this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Eric Thompson gazes into his crystal ball ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

Number one pick

Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup won at Sandown and will be flying around the mountain. Whincup’s pedigree goes without saying and at Bathurst is almost without peer. Feeney has really come into his own this year, looks the real deal and drives very similar to Whincup. There is speed all through that car and both looked like they were enjoying the Sandown race, always a worry for the rest of the field.

Odds on

Brody Kostecki and David Russell are a pairing of a hot-to-trot driver in Kostecki and probably the most underrated co-driver in the field Russell — he always gets the job done. At Bathurst last year Russell was the second fastest co-driver which will complement Kostecki’s speed. The Erebus Racing pairing arrive at Bathurst on the back of a second-place finish at the Sandown 500.

Don’t discount

Cam Waters and James Moffit were quick at the Sandown 500 but had some bad luck. Waters is consistently quick at Bathurst and finished on the podium the past two years. Moffit is regularly one of the fastest co-drivers and is always in the mix and will do his job well. If Waters is within touching distance towards the end of the race, he’ll be hard to beat and Ford’s best chance for a win.

In with a chance

Dave Reynolds and Garth Tander both know how to win at Bathurst. They had speed at Sandown 500 before mechanical dramas so really don’t know their true form. Reynolds is always fast at Mount Panorama and Tander is an astute racer. Tander is one of the best at getting a car right for the conditions, and if Reynolds is in the zone the combination is good enough to challenge anyone.

Outsider

Andre Heimgartner and Dale Wood had a good Sandown 500 race finishing fifth. It’s hard to gauge their Bathurst 1000 form from the past as they have been beset with problems. Wood has speed and always gets the job done at Bathurst. Heimgartner is one of the most underrated drivers in the category and has shown good speed finishing on the podium six times this year.