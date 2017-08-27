Steven Adams, the Kiwi centre power player of Oklahoma City Thunder is in NZ to run his very popular basketball camps in Takanini.

The question hung in the air like a shot ready to be blocked, but Steven Adams considered it respectfully.

"You've probably had a chance to talk to [New Zealand coach] Paul Henare, what kind of discussions have you had with him in terms of playing for the Tall Blacks?"

Adams, despite his advances into the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has not played for the national side.

The prospect might not be far away after New Zealand reached the semi-finals of the Asia Cup this month.

Adams said he and Henare have a "good relationship".

"What he's doing with the new group is huge, so respect to him. He's fighting to take New Zealand basketball to another level. He's an amazing coach and a good fulla [fellow]. We're lucky to have him as head coach of the national team.

"When the time's right I'll throw it [the New Zealand singlet] on. A lot of spring cleaning needs to be done, and he [Henare] is doing an amazing job of fighting for his vision of how he wants them to play."

Adams was pressed whether the Olympics presented the best chance of him featuring.

"If the time is right I'll help out, but they can't solely rely on one player. Our system has got to be good. If I didn't exist, there would still be a problem.

"As a young group of Kiwis, I 100 per cent followed them [at the Asia Cup]. They were entertaining, energetic and with a lot of potential. That's why I was locked into it so much."

Adams is in Auckland for a basketball camp with school children today at Takanini's Bruce Pulman Arena. On Friday he plays in his own golf tournament, the Steven Adams Invitational. The event's aim is to raise funds for the Sports Pathways Trust to assist with promoting junior basketball in New Zealand.

The event will be held at Windross Farm in Ardmore and features the likes of Christian Cullen, Beauden Barrett, Ryan Fox, Ryan Nelsen, Shaun Johnson, Mahe Drysdale, Simon van Velthooven, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Eric Murray and Jeff Wilson.