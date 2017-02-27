Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams attempts to defend New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins. Photo / AP

Colourful Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams seemed to use some colourful language during his latest game for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adams went 1-5 from the free throw line in his side's 118-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday, seemingly taking out his shooting frustrations on the basket.

"I f***ing hate you so much," he seems to say after missing the first of two free throws late in the game.

Despite the poor day, Adams has improved his free throw shooting considerably this season. He's shooting 65.9 percent from the line compared to 58.2 percent last season and an even worse 50.2 percent in the 2014-15 season.

Adams once again played a supporting role to Russell Westbrook the victory.

Westbrook scored 41 points in his 29th triple-double of the season while Adams chipped in with 13 points and 10 boards.

Westbrook had 21 points in the fourth quarter. He shot 7 for 19 from the field the first three quarters and was 7 for 10 in the fourth. He also had 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 66th triple-double of his career.

It was the third straight win for the Thunder.