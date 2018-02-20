Steven Adams has agreed to take a fan to her prom night, three years after she asked him. Photo / Twitter.

Steven Adams has agreed to take a fan to her prom night, three years after she asked him. Photo / Twitter.

Steven Adams has dominated social media today after agreeing to accompany a fan to her prom night.

The only problem is, the prom was three years ago.

On January 27, 2015, a Twitter user with the handle '@itsloyo', sent a message to Adams asking that if her post received 1000 retweets "will you go to my law school's prom with me?!"

Three years and three weeks later the Oklahoma Thunder centre replied saying "absolutely".

Steven Adams will accept your prom proposal.... when he gets around to it. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/OqoqaRzIkO — Boomtown Hoops (@BoomtownHoops) February 19, 2018

ESPN quickly picked up on the delayed response, much to the amusement of their 34 million followers.

Let no one forget that three years ago @itsloyo was interviewed by a radio station in New Zealand for this. https://t.co/iXU5t0hs93 — Lauren (@lofofosho) February 20, 2018

This Twitter date-in-the-making follows just days after speculation that Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard's year-long romance with John Goehrke – called by some sport's greatest love story - had ended.

Bouchard and Goehrke set social media alight since the unknown American seized his moment to bet his dating future on the New England Patriots making an unlikely comeback in Super Bowl LI against Atlanta in 2017.

I knew Atlanta would win btw — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons were up by 25 points late against the Patriots and Bouchard was ready to call it.

But Goehrke — then just a random sports fan with a Twitter account — went for the Hail Mary of all Hail Marys by asking Bouchard if she'd go out with him should New England miraculously finish on top.

The Patriots won 34-28 – and Bouchard kept her word.

The pair caught an NBA game in New York for their first date and while Goehrke went AWOL for much of the rest of the year, he made a comeback to rival that of the 2017 Super Bowl-winning Pats team by wedging himself back into Bouchard's social media channels in December.

Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it, I stay true to my word 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0rOUc0xJsC — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

The pair were spotted at a beach in Miami together shortly after and then their romance came full circle when they attended the Super Bowl between Philadelphia and New England earlier this month.

