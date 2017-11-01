Watch: NBA star hurls ball at Steven Adams

Steven Adams' agitating style of play has come to the fore again, with another high-profile NBA player taking exception to his physical on-court presence.
Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks has been the latest player to get annoyed with Adams, throwing the ball at the Kiwi centre in frustration after being tangled up under the basket.
Adams wasn't pleased with the retaliation, and the two players had to be seperated by a referee.
Both players were given a technical foul for the incident, but Adams got the final say as the Thunder pulled away to win 110-91, with Adams racking up 14 points and 11 rebounds.