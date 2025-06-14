Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams is staying with the Houston Rockets after reportedly signing a three-year extension worth US$39m ($64.93m).

Adams was off contract this season but according to ESPN, he will remain in Houston after being traded to the Rockets from the Memphis Grizzlies last February.

The centre missed the 2023-24 season but played a key role this season as the Rockets finished second in the Western Conference before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

Adams, 32, made his NBA debut in 2013 and a three-year deal would see him in the league until 2028.

According to Basketball Reference, Adams has already earned around US$159m ($264.7m) across his career to date. This new deal would take him over the $300m mark.