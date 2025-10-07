LeBron James ‘decision of all decisions’ a PR stunt

Lebron James is set to begin his 23rd season in the NBA. Photo / Getty Images

It was billed as the “decision of all decisions”, fuelling speculation of a potentially seismic announcement which left the basketball world on tenterhooks and sent Los Angeles Lakers ticket prices soaring.

But LeBron James’ cryptic video released on Monday, which set the Internet abuzz. turned out, after all, to be a marketing gimmick.

The so-called “Second Decision”, hyped in a 10-second video posted to the NBA star’s social media channels, was in fact a public relations strategy to announce James’ partnership with a leading cognac brand due to go on sale in October.

Monday’s teaser video was a clear reference to James first famous choreographed “Decision” in 2010, when he stoked anticipation about his future before announcing he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in free agency.

Amid speculation that Tuesday’s announcement could be to confirm his retirement at the end of the season, ticket prices for the Lakers final home game of the 2025-2026 campaign skyrocketed.